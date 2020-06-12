EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EDRY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDRY. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

