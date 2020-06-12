Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ever-Glory International Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.37.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

