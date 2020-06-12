Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. 51,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,139. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

