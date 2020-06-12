Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Major Shareholder Sells $16,183.44 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $16,183.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Invesco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $427,759.41.

On Friday, June 5th, Ltd. Invesco acquired 857,143 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35.

EVFM opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

EVFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

