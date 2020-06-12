Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 3,268,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,271. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

