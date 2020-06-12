Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 19,957,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,929,542. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

