Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. 19,957,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,929,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.