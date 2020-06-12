Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.44.
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $60.33 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $21,959,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,526,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
