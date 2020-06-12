Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $60.33 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $21,959,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,526,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

