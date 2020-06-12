FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $0.0019

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $31,508.27 and approximately $68.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.01946512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00175469 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115733 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

