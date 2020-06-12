Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,578. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.77. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $37.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,317,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,833,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.