Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $13,790.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 280,860,120 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

