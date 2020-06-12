Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have commented on FOE. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

FOE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.34 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ferro by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

