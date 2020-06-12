FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a market cap of $274.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.31. Avacta Group has a one year low of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 215.36 ($2.74).

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

