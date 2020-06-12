First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCCO. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. First Community had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Community by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 363,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

