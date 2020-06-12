First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Trading Down 8%

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.80, 1,149,620 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,142,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.