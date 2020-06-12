First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 325 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Facebook were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 13,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Facebook by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $118,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,890,044. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $226.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,553,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,651,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average of $199.70. The stock has a market cap of $639.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

