First National Bank of South Miami Acquires Shares of 1,108 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.