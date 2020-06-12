First National Bank of South Miami Acquires Shares of 1,407 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 20,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $26.76.

