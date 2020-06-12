First National Bank of South Miami Acquires Shares of 2,146 iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

