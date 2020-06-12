First National Bank of South Miami Buys 364 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

AMAT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 5,429,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.