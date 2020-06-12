First National Bank of South Miami Buys 700 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. 175,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.