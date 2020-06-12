First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Chevron were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,447. The company has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

