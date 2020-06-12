First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.08. The stock had a trading volume of 544,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,862. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

