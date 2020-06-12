First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $12,176,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,827.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,756,000.

IJK stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.82. 7,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

