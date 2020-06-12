First National Bank of South Miami Has $138,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.59. 2,821,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.20. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $293.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

