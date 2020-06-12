First National Bank of South Miami Has $194,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after buying an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $40.95. 172,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

