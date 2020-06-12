First National Bank of South Miami Has $315,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

