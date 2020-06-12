First National Bank of South Miami Has $38,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.47. 4,509,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,709. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $136.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

