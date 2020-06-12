First National Bank of South Miami Has $479,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in American Express were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,159. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

