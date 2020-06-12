First National Bank of South Miami Has $551,000 Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 72,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 512,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

