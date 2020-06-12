First National Bank of South Miami Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,622,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,401,621. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

