First National Bank of South Miami Has $699,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,398.88. 1,114,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,374.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,344.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

