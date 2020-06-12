First National Bank of South Miami Invests $31,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,215. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

