First National Bank of South Miami Invests $53,000 in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,155. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

