First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.77. The stock had a trading volume of 838,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

