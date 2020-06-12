First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 136,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period.

Shares of GSST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 1,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.