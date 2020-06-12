First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 211 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Progressive were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.95. 1,186,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

