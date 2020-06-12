First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 396 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,633. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

