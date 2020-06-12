First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 434,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,535. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

