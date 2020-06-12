First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $82,199,000 after acquiring an additional 314,910 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital cut Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.50. 13,333,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,898,730. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

