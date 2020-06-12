First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Home Depot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,255,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.21. 2,703,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The firm has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.87.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.