First National Bank of South Miami Sells 2,846 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami owned 0.34% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

