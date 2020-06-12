First National Bank of South Miami Sells 45 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.17. The company had a trading volume of 266,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,768. The company has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

