First National Bank of South Miami Sells 466 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.36. 23,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

