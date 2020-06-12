First National Bank of South Miami Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $950,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,560.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

