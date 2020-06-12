First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

