First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

