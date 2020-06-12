First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.8% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 3,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,146. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.