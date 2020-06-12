Flash (FLASH) Price Down 27.9% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market cap of $2.97 million and $333.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.01939924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00175823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00116413 BTC.

About Flash

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.