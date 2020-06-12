FLETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. During the last week, FLETA has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.01939924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00175823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00116413 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,007,443,382 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.